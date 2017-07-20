Blackpool keepers will push each other to be number one, says Allsop

New signing Ryan Allsop says Blackpool’s goalkeepers can learn from one another while tussling for the coveted number one jersey.

The 25-year-old’s arrival from AFC Bournemouth completes the club’s recruitment in the goalkeeping department, with Allsop set to battle with fellow new recruit Ben Williams for a starting berth against Bradford City on August 5.

Allsop, who will spend the season on loan at Bloomfield Road, believes the competition can only be good.

He said: “I know a bit about Ben. He’s been around for quite a long time, so I look forward to working with him.

“I’m looking forward to us pushing each other and learning from each other. Hopefully it will benefit everyone.

“I also met Myles Boney (the third keeper on the club’s books) and we had a good chat. He seems like a really nice lad.”

Allsop, who has made two Premier League appearances, has spent time out on loan with Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

The Birmingham-born keeper came through the youth system at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he worked with Pool’s goalkeeping coach Dave Timmins.

Allsop added: “This is a great club and I know the goalkeeping coach very well, so I’m looking forward to working with him.

“Me and Dave go back a long way. He was my coach when I was a young lad making my way into the game, so it’s nice to have a familiar face and someone you have that understanding with already. That puts me in a comfortable position straight away.

“Obviously I want to play as many games as possible here, push on with my career and help the club to get to the next level too. I can get settled here now and fully concentrate on my football. I want to progress myself as well as this club.”

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “I’d like to thank Eddie Howe and Bournemouth for allowing us to bring Ryan to the club.

He’s a very good goalkeeper and someone Dave Timmins has coached before. His arrival strengthens our goalkeeping department and provides stern competition.”