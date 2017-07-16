Blackpool have six-figure sum turned down for Harry Pell

Cheltenham have reportedly turned down a six-figure sum from Blackpool for their midfielder Harry Pell.

The 25-year-old central midfielder is believed to have plenty of suitors after putting in a host of impressive displays for the Robins last season.

Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson is keen to keep hold of the 6ft 5in player, who joined the club in the summer of 2015.

Pell has two years left on his contract at Whaddon Road, where he has established himself as a key player.

League Two Chesterfield are also thought to be keen, although they have not made an official approach.

Pell was named in the National League Team of the Year during the 2015-16 season after helping them claim the title on their way to promotion to the Football League.

He captained the side for some of last year, finishing the campaign on the right wing and scoring four times to ensure the club avoided an immediate return to non-league football.

He played home and away against the Seasiders last season, as well as featuring in Pool's 2-1 win in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Cheltenham's chairman Paul Baker has said the club do not need to sell Pell unless they receive a “crazy offer”.

Blackpool are known to be in the hunt for central midfielders with Jim McAlister - who is out injured - and Jimmy Ryan currently the only players capable of playing in central midfield.

In other transfer news, young Blackpool defender Denzel Williams has joined Bamber Bridge on a youth loan.

Jack Redshaw, meanwhile, is currently on trial with Pool's League One rivals Rochdale. He was released by the Seasiders at the end of last season.