Blackpool good value for first win says Bowyer

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer was happy his players’ efforts were rewarded after earning their first points of the season.

Sean Longstaff’s goal was enough to record a 1-0 victory against MK Dons at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

After highly promising performances in the opening day defeat at Bradford City and the Carabao Cup exit at Wigan Athletic, Bowyer’s boys were deserving of three points.

With day one of the Blackpool Air Show proving a noisy soundtrack to Saturday’s game, Longstaff’s goal ensured the Seasiders enjoyed a flying start.

Victory could have been more emphatic but for Dons keeper Lee Nicholls, who did well to deny Jimmy Ryan and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is reported to be a target for Ian Holloway’s QPR.

The winger also shot wide in the first half as Bowyer’s players could have put the game out of sight

Nevertheless, the manager was pleased his players had put three points on the board at te second time of asking in League One.

“Whenever you get promoted, it’s always in your mind you need that first win as quickly as you can,” Bowyer said.

“We felt we deserved something last week at Bradford and we thoroughly eserved the three points today.

“With the youth and enthusiasm that we have in the team, I think we could have put it to bed a bit earlier than we did.”

Having made nine changes from the opening day for the midweek trip to Wigan, Bowyer again rotated his squad on Saturday.

This time he made ‘just’ the seven alterations, with Solomon-Otabor, Osayi-Samuel, Longstaff and Nick Anderton the men to keep their shirts.

All four were among a raft of players making their first appearance at Bloomfield Road after a hectic summer which saw 12 players sign for the Seasiders and another 11 leave.

Those four were impressive, with the pace and direct running of Osayi-Samuel and Solomon-Otabor a constant threat to the Dons, not least on the break.

It was a point not lost on the Blackpool boss.

He said: “It was a bit like watching the World Championships 100m final in the first half when they were counter-attacking.

“They have lots to learn on the defensive side of things, but what they have got is pace, power and skill to beat an opponent.

“We now need goals from them because the pair of them should be celebrating goals today.

“In the first three games we have played more attacking football and that’s how we’re going to play.

“They have that alliance at home and away, but they understand what they have to do off the ball.

“We had a few home debuts today and there are lots of positives to take from them.

“We spoke about the excitement coming into the game and when you’ve got players like Viv, Nick Anderton and Curtis Tilt, they are all young and they all have lots of potential.

“It was a well worked goal and it’s a wonderful finish from Sean; we knew that’s what he has in front of goal.”