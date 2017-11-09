Blackpool game a chance for us to improve away form, says Pompey boss

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett says his side's away performances have got to improve - starting at Blackpool this Saturday.

The South Coast club head to Bloomfield Road having won just two of their eight games on the road so far this season.

They are also on a three-game losing streak in the league, which has seen Jackett's side slide down the league table to two positions below Blackpool.

He said: "We're two sides who came up into the division and they're a good footballing side, Blackpool.

"I think they're a have a similar philosophy to us, and it will be a similar test to facing Charlton on Tuesday.

"Blackpool will be similar tactically. They're a good footballing team who will try to play out from the back and can cause problems.

"If we do want to get up the table our away form and performances have to improve. This is an opportunity to start doing that."

The main injury news for Portsmouth is that midfielder Milan Lalkovic is out with a recurrence of an achilles problem.

Pompey also have regular starters Stuart O'Keefe and Nathan Thompson suspended with Jack Whatmough and Damien McCory both missing with knee injuries.