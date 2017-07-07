Blackpool find out two of their Checkatrade Trophy opponents

Blackpool will face Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic in the group stage of this season's Checkatrade Trophy.

Gary Bowyer's men have been drawn in Group B of the Northern section.

An invited under-21 side will be added to the group on Wednesday, which is when the order of fixtures will also be announced.

EFL clubs have been placed into groups this season to minimise overall travel for clubs and supporters.

It means the Seasiders will take on the Latics at least four times next season, with the two sides also being paired against each other in the first round of the League Cup. They will then face each other home and away in the league.