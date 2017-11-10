Blackpool find out Checkatrade Trophy second round opponents

Blackpool have been drawn to play Mansfield in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The tie will be played the week commencing Monday, December 4.

The Seasiders were guaranteed to play their second round tie at home having finished top of their Northern Group.

During the group stage they beat Accrington Stanley and Middlesbrough U21s while they drew with Wigan.

Thirty-two clubs are involved in round two of the competition with the draw split into Northern and Southern sections for the final time.

The draw was made at 6.30pm at Wembley Stadium prior to the England v Germany international friendly.