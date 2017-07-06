Blackpool FC’s farewell to “hell”

Blackpool FC’s dilapidated training complex at Squires Gate is being demolished this week.

The club’s antiquated training facilities have been a subject of controversy and ridicule for many years.

Pool gained planning permission for a new complex on the site in March last year, though the club is saying little about the current work and no timescale for redevelopment has been announced.

Successive Pool managers criticised the Squires Gate base, which was famously branded a “hellhole” by Ian Holloway.

The players are away at a training camp in Scotland this week.