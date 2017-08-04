Blackpool FC’s Brad Potts makes Oakwell move

Blackpool’s preparation for the new League One campaign suffered a major blow as Wembley hero Brad Potts clinched a move to Championship club Barnsley on Thursday evening.

Potts, who scored the first goal in the Seasiders’ 2-1 League Two play-off final win over Exeter in May, become the 11th player to leave this summer after they accepted an undisclosed fee for the midfielder.

The Seasiders had rejected two previous offers from The Tykes for the midfielder.

However, they granted the 23-year-old permission to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical at Oakwell on Thursday, after he indicated a willingness to test himself at a higher level.

Potts made 98 appearances for Blackpool following a switch from Carlisle United in June 2015 and scored 19 goals.

The Cumbrians are also set to profit from the sale of the ‘Pool midfielder due to a sell on clause negotiated in that 2015 deal.

And Potts also wished Gary Bowyer’s side the best of success in League One this term.

He said: “I want to thank everybody connected to the club for the support I’ve received in the past two years.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride but I’ve really enjoyed my time at Blackpool and leave behind some great friends and people who I wish the best of success to this season.

“I had my best season in football last season and bow out on an incredible high, having scored in the play-off final at Wembley to achieve a memorable promotion.”

He now makes the move to South Yorkshire, looking to become an integral part of Paul Heckingbottom’s line-up.

“Brad is a player we’re really happy to sign,” Heckingbottom told Barnsley’s website.

“He’s shown real progression and ability throughout his time in football and is someone we have wanted to bring to the club for a while.

“He brings something different to our midfield areas with his height and strength, as well as having the ability to break through down the wing or through the middle and score goals or drop deeper to protect the defence.

“We look forward to integrating him into the squad and seeing him on the pitch.”