Blackpool FC Girls on parade for Scotty's Little Soldiers

Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies continued to defy dreadful weather to complete an outstanding charity venture.

The club staged a fitness challenge last month to raise money for the Scotty’s Little Soldiers and a cheque for £2,500 was presented to charity ambassador Rick Clement at half-time during Saturday’s Blackpool v Wigan match.

The weather was atrocious, just as it had been on September 2 when the girls undertook a series of fun fitness and training exercises at Cottam Hall playing fields in Poulton to raise the cash for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The charity, which supports children who have lost parents serving in the British Armed Forces, was founded in 2010 by Nikki Scott, whose husband Lee was killed in Afghanistan.

Organiser and BFC girls’ coach Mike Healey said: “Just like on the day of the challenge, the weather didn’t stop the girls from smiling last Saturday. It’s a phenomenal cause.”

Online donations may still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/blackpool-girls-ladies-fc