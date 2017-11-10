Blackpool FC Community Trust ready for Revoe

Blackpool FC Community Trust invites all those aged 14-19 to kick-off a healthy new lifestyle.

ggBlackpool FC Community Trust invited all those aged 14-19 to kick-off a healthy new lifestyle.

Working with The Brunswick Gym and Revoe-lution, the trust will provide a free gym membership as well as mentoring and assistance from fully-qualified staff.

Sessions take place at the gym every Monday and Wednesday (4-6pm) until the end of the year.

Senior sports participation officer Michael Brown said: “We are offering support and advice to the young people who want to get involved or start a new healthy lifestyle.

“Brunswick Gym has fantastic equipment and facilities. I highly recommend that any 14-19-year-olds across Revoe get in touch and make the most of this opportunity.”

Brunswick Gym owner, Steve Hunter, added: “It’s a chance for children to stay off the streets and keep healthy.”

For more information visit www.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk or call 01253 348691.