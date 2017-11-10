Blackpool FC Community Trust ready for Revoe

Blackpool FC Community Trust invites all those aged 14-19 to kick-off a healthy new lifestyle.
ggBlackpool FC Community Trust invited all those aged 14-19 to kick-off a healthy new lifestyle.
Working with The Brunswick Gym and Revoe-lution, the trust will provide a free gym membership as well as mentoring and assistance from fully-qualified staff.
Sessions take place at the gym every Monday and Wednesday (4-6pm) until the end of the year.
Senior sports participation officer Michael Brown said: “We are offering support and advice to the young people who want to get involved or start a new healthy lifestyle.
“Brunswick Gym has fantastic equipment and facilities. I highly recommend that any 14-19-year-olds across Revoe get in touch and make the most of this opportunity.”
Brunswick Gym owner, Steve Hunter, added: “It’s a chance for children to stay off the streets and keep healthy.”
For more information visit www.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk or call 01253 348691.
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.