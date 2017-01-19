Blackpool FC Community Trust futsal glory

Blackpool FC Community Trust A team were crowned champions of the North West Futsal Development League whilst the B team finished as runners up.

The A side went 14 games unbeaten in the league this season and have progressed through to the 2nd round of the EFL Cup with three wins from three during the group stages in York, beating the National champions Grimsby Town in the process.

Blackpool B team did themselves and Blackpool FC Community Trust proud, as they came second, pushing Blackpool A all the way.

It’s been a fantastic season for the Trust’s A and B team and both teams will now take part in Road to Nationals Development League which will take place in February.

Blackpool FC Community Trust will be running a Futsal Development Centre at Blackpool Sports Centre every Thursday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Free of charge, it is aimed at boys and girls between 15 and 18 years old and is an opportunity for anyone in the community to get involved in the club’s Futsal programme or BTEC in Football Studies.

For more information, call Blackpool FC Community Trust 01253 348691