Blackpool FC Community Trust: Football for tiny feet

Tiny Tangerines returns on Saturday following the Christmas break.

Tiny Tangerines is a football-orientated physical activity session for three-six year-olds each Saturday.

Tiny Tangerines helps to increase confidence and co-ordination, as well as easing transition from nursery to primary school by helping children to engage with each other.

The children develop fundamental skills while enjoying a variety of fun and interactive games. The sessions help boost other skills, from mathematics and literacy to personal, social and emotional development.

Tiny Tangerines sessions take place indoor at St George’s High School sports hall on Cherry Tree Road (FY4 4PH). The first session is free, then the others are priced at £3. Parents will be required to fill out a parental consent form.

Chris Nay, who delivers the programme, said: “It’s a fantastic way for children to develop their confidence and co-ordination. Tiny Tangerines is all about the children having fun and we do that by delivering engaging activities.”

More information is available from BFC Community Trust via www.blackpoolfc communiytrust.co.uk or (01253) 348691.