Blackpool fall but Bowyer’s not down

Gary Bowyer promised his Blackpool team won’t get too down over their defeat by Mansfield, despite acknowledging his side’s lack of creativity.

The Seasiders struggled to create clear-cut chances during the 1-0 home defeat which saw them drop to 10th in League Two.

It was Pool’s second consecutive defeat on home turf, following the 2-0 loss to Luton, but manager Bowyer insisted he’s not overly concerned.

The Pool boss said: “It’s probably one of the first times this season we haven’t created like we normally have.

“But I said when it seemed like we were scoring four every home game that we won’t get carried away, and we certainly won’t after today.

“We lacked creativity but we’ll get back on the training ground and work very hard to get back to the standards we’ve set. No excuses.”

The game was decided by Matt Green’s first-half strike, which deflected in off unfortunate Pool skipper Danny Pugh.

Defender Clark Robertson gave the ball away in his own half in the build-up to the killer blow, but Bowyer said the goal summed up an ugly game of football.

He added: “I don’t think it was a pretty game from either side in terms of performances. It was a battle.

“I think we had over 50 per cent of possession but we’ve not hurt them enough with it.

“The goal probably summed up the game a little bit – it was an ugly, scrappy goal.

“The initial shot was going way wide but Pughy gets a deflection, which is disappointing from our point of view.

“We just haven’t done enough and we’ve been beaten by a scruffy, horrible goal.”

Pool’s only real chance came while the scores were still level, with right-back Kelvin Mellor seeing his header cleared off the line.

But once the Stags had secured the lead, they were content to sit back and frustrate the hosts as they completed a league double over Pool. Bowyer said: “We were the better team before the goal in terms of having the ball and passing.

“Kelvin Mellor had one cleared off the line and Michael Cain has had a free-kick, which he normally scores in training.

“But once the goal goes in, I think you could have taken both goalkeepers off the pitch and not known any difference.

“It’s one we have to take on the chin and look forward to an exciting FA Cup tie against Barnsley on Saturday.”