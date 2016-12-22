Blackpool captain’s Christmas wish

Blackpool skipper Danny Pugh says the Christmas and New Year fixtures come at a perfect time for the Seasiders.

The games come thick and fast over the festive period, with Gary Bowyer’s men set to face three games in the space of eight days – starting at Hartlepool on Boxing Day.

The Seasiders lost only their second game in 12 against Luton Town last weekend, meaning they will spend Christmas in eighth spot in League Two.

However, Pugh believes the festive period gives Pool an ideal opportunity to respond and he is confident they will do exactly that.

“It’s about how we react from it,” he said.

“In the past, when we’ve had knocks or little blips we’ve reacted well in the next game and it’s vital we do that once again.

“It’s a busy time with lots of games and it’s a chance for us to get back up and running again.

“We’re looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.”

After Hartlepool, the Seasiders are back on the east coast on New Year’s Eve to face Grimsby Town, then the first fixture of 2017 is at home to Mansfield Town on holiday Monday – their first chance to get back to winning ways at Bloomfield Road after the Luton setback.

Pugh said of the Hatters game: “We worked their goalkeeper two or three times and he made some good saves but we didn’t do it enough.

“I don’t think we played at the standards we have or as well as we can. We’ve got to learn from it and kick on again next week.

“We’ve done brilliantly here (at Bloomfield Road) so far this season, so it’s disappointing to lose the run but we need to start another one.”