Blackpool bring in Angolan striker on free transfer

Blackpool have worked from nine to five to secure the signing of Angolan striker Dolly Menga.

The 24-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfield Road until the end of the season having been a free agent since leaving Portuguese side Braga in the summer.

Belgian-born, Menga, who has previously played for Lierse and Benfica’s B side, spent last season on loan in Israel with Hapoel Tel Aviv and FC Ashdod.

He has been training with Blackpool in recent weeks and is now eligible to make his debut after the club received international clearance.

“Dolly is someone we’ve had a good look at in training and his arrival is one that strengthens our options in attacking areas, especially with the injuries we’ve picked up recently,” manager Gary Bowyer said.

“We’ve relied heavily on Viv (Solomon-Otabor) and Nathan (Delfouneso), and had the likes of Kelvin (Mellor) who has filled in and done a great job for us. To be able to bring someone in to help the forward line is a bonus.”

Menga has been capped ten times by the Angolan national team, finding the back of the net once.