Blackpool boss wants Mariners to feel all at sea

Gary Bowyer says he expects Grimsby Town to come to Bloomfield Road to attack and put last week’s thrashing behind them.

The Mariners suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat last Saturday against league leaders Doncaster Rovers to extend their winless run to four games.

Despite their recent slump, Bowyer says Marcus Bignot’s men won’t change the way they play, commenting: “We’re really looking forward to it. There will be a big following from Grimsby because it’s a day out and the weather has been good in recent times so that means more people coming in the ground. That’s good and should create an atmosphere.

“We’re also really looking forward to get back to playing at home and having a really good go at Grimsby.

“I’ve watched them and we’re aware of the threat they pose. They had a right go early doors against Doncaster and the only way they know is to keep attacking.

“So it should make for a good game of football. We saw that against them up there (during the 0-0 draw in December). We should have had a penalty and, unfortunately, a couple of weeks later you get told by the referee that he got it wrong.

“But that’s water under the bridge now but we played well up there and we’ve got to do that again.”

The Mariners were in contention for a play-off spot earlier in the campaign but have drifted away from the top seven since the sale of their star striker Omar Bogle, who left to sign for Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic during the January transfer window.

Despite the loss, Bowyer believes the Lincolnshire outfit remain a dangerous side and have plenty of other firepower to rely on.

He added: “They play two lads up top in (Calum) Dyson and (Sam) Jones and they’ve also got Scott Vernon, who Blackpool fans will be aware of.

“They’ve also brought in a lad from non-league who the boss will know well in (Akwasi) Asante so they’re always going to have firepower and I don’t expect them to come and not compete or anything like that. They will have a go and play open football.

“Everybody that suffers a defeat wants to see an immediate reaction, but we’re concentrating on our own reaction.”