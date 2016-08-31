Blackpool boss wants double transfer deadline day swoop

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer admits he’d like to bring in a maximum of two more players before the transfer window shuts tonight.

As has been documented previously, the Seasiders’ manager has his eye on a goalkeeper with only Sam Slocombe and Myles Boney on the books.

However, he revealed there is another, as yet, unnamed position where he’d like to have another option come 11pm this evening.

“I would like to bring one more in, maybe two,” Bowyer said after his side’s 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Cheltenham Town at Bloomfield Road in which Boney started instead of Slocombe.

“We think we are very close, we’re hoping we are very close, and hopefully - after this interview - I’ll get an update on where we’re at.

“I thought Myles did well tonight; it’s his first full game for us and he made some decent saves for us, especially in the second half.”

While Bowyer is optimistic there will be at least one incoming player before the deadline, he’s also hopeful no-one will be heading through the exit door.

There has been reputed interest in players such as Bright Osayi-Samuel but the manager insists that reflects the work done by the club’s staff.

“The big boys have to do their job properly as well,” Bowyer said.

“If there’s any interest in our players, then that tells us we are doing something right and we have some decent footballers.

“If they do have an interest then they have to speak to the people above me.”

Any deadline day drama comes 24 hours after the club began their Checkatrade Trophy campaign with three points.

Pool had trailed at half-time thanks to James Jennings’ 20th minute opener.

However, Kyle Vassell came off the bench at the break and netted twice in as many minutes before the hour to give Bowyer’s side their first victory in six games.

What was especially pleasing for the manager - goals apart - was some of the excellent build-up play.

“I think we started the game very well in the opening 15 minutes,” he said.

“We could have been out of sight with the chances we created. We played a different formation again and credit to the players because they took it on board.

“However, then we conceded a sloppy goal from our point of view in terms of tracking runners. At half-time we emphasised the message to keep playing; we gave chances to one or two and had others who had a massive impact.

“That was all down to Kyle and the lads who helped set him up but they were two fantastic finishes.

“He’s been out injured and he’s been a miss for us so we’re delighted to have him back.

“The 45 minutes he played will have done him the world of good.

“We have got some good footballers and it’s important we try and play the game in the right way.”