Blackpool boss stunned by Pugh’s deadline day departure

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has admitted his surprise at losing club captain Danny Pugh in the last minute of transfer deadline day.

The midfielder joined League One side Port Vale until the end of the season in a deal confirmed half an hour after the 11pm cut-off point.

Pugh, 34, had only signed for the Seasiders from Bury in the summer and leaves having appeared 23 times for Bowyer’s side.

The Pool boss said: “That was the biggest surprise of the window. It all happened very, very quickly. We only had a phone call on Tuesday morning.

“I want the players to play at the highest level they possibly can, regardless of age. This was an opportunity for Danny to do that.

“We wish him all the very best because he’s been a great captain for us. But that’s football, people move on and now we have to concentrate on the games that are left with the players we have left.”

The Pool boss confirmed that vice-captain Andy Taylor will take the armband following Pugh’s departure from the club.

Neil Danns and Jordan Flores signed on loan in what was a busy end to Pool’s window, with Raul Correia also penning an initial 18-month deal.

The Pool boss has previously gone on record with his reservations about loan deals but said this business was right for the club.

He added: “I’m delighted with the quality they all bring in. I’m not the biggest fan of loans but with the qualities and skills they bring to the team, I thought it was important we went and got them.

“We’re looking forward to them making an impact. They have all great talent and a great work ethic and I’m looking forward to putting them all together and seeing the outcome.”

Bowyer said he was satisfied with the club’s business but admitted he would have liked to have brought in a defender, saying: “I would have felt better with one more in the building but that hasn’t been the case, but it wasn’t through a lack of trying.

“But in the transfer window I think it’s equally as important you keep the ones you want in the building and we’ve managed to do that.”

Bowyer also flatly denied any suggestions that he was forced to slash the wage bill in January.