Blackpool boss in good spirits for Rovers return

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says his players have plenty to build on ahead of Saturday’s “exciting” FA Cup tie at Blackburn Rovers.

The Seasiders make the short trip to Ewood Park to face their Lancashire neighbours in the fourth round, having beaten Kidderminster, Brackley and Barnsley.

Bowyer’s men go into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 home draw with Yeovil, Pool equalising at the death courtesy of Nathan Delfouneso.

Despite failing to pick up three points on home turf, Bowyer insists his men are full of confidence for the return to his former club.

The manager said: “I was very pleased with the character and spirit of the team (against Yeovil) because we’d played 120 minutes at Barnsley during the week after travelling to Cambridge the week before.

“I think from our point of view we focus on the positives, and the spirit and character we had to keep going at the death and equalise in the 95th minute.

“We have a lot to build on with a cup tie coming up which we’re really excited about.”

The Seasiders struggled to break down a stubborn and direct Yeovil side, who led twice after taking advantage of some sloppy Blackpool defending.

Pool have struggled to pick up wins at Bloomfield Road of late – their most recent was in early December against National League North Brackley in round two of the FA Cup.

Bowyer believes it is a compliment that sides are prepared to sit back and stop Blackpool playing their natural game, but he accepts they need to find a way through.

The Pool boss added: “You saw how we try and stick to our principles. We tried to play football and pass the ball, but you have to defend against these teams who try to play like that.

“We’ve earned that respect but we now need to find ways to break teams down and deal with it. We got into some great areas without making that final pass.

“I think we’ve done more in previous games than we did against Yeovil but I can only praise the players for their efforts because the week they had took a lot out of them.”

Blackpool showed desire to push ahead in the final stages on Saturday to gain a point that could prove vital come the end of the season – and that delighted the Pool boss.

“The spirit is unbelievable from them,” he said. “We played the last 17 or 18 minutes with 10 men on a heavy pitch at Cambridge, then we went to Barnsley and did what we did there (won the third-round replay in extra-time).

“So they’ve got a good spirit and a good character, and we’re going to need that for the rest of the season.”