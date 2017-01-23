Blackpool boss delighted as new signings save the day

Gary Bowyer hailed the impact of his two new signings as Blackpool twice fought back from a goal down to secure a dramatic draw.

Nathan Delfouneso followed an assist with the stoppage-time equaliser on his return to Bloomfield Road, having completed his signing just hours before the 2-2 draw with Yeovil on a free transfer from Swindon.

The 25-year-old forward, now in his fourth spell at Pool in five seasons, made an immediate impact when he was brought on after an hour along with winger Sanmi Odelusi, who joined on loan from Wigan on Friday.

Bowyer said: “The massive positive we take from the game was the introduction of the two substitutes. Nathan and Sanmi were fantastic for us. We knew they could make an impact and that’s exactly what they’ve done.”

Delfouneso tapped home to seal a point for Pool in the fifth minute of injury-time, having earlier beaten two men to lay the first goal on a plate for defender Kelvin Mellor, his seventh of the campaign.

Delfouneso and 23-year-old Odelusi, who caused plenty of problems for Yeovil with his pace, have both signed for the rest of the season. Bowyer added: “I’ve worked with Nathan at Blackburn (last season) and had a good relationship with him there.

“They both have blistering pace. That gives us options and the fact they can both play across the front helps us.”

Bowyer has five players out injured and believes the new pair will add a different dimension to his team, who had struggled to break down a stubborn Yeovil side before their introduction.

He added: “Kyle Vassell is going to be missing for a while, so we felt we needed to bring something different into the club and I feel we’ve done that. Even after training on Friday we didn’t know if we had the clearance for the new lads .

“We did a bit of work with them on Friday but until you get the clearance you have to prepare as if you haven’t got them.”