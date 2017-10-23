Blackpool boss Bowyer holds up his hands

Gary Bowyer refused to hide behind any excuses after his Blackpool side lost at home in the league for the first time this season against an impressive Wigan Athletic.

The game was played in horrendous conditions as Storm Brian battered the Fylde coast with high winds and torrential rain.

But Bowyer - who was disappointed with the manner of his side’s defending in their 3-1 defeat - refused to use the weather as an excuse.

He said: “It was a tough afternoon because we came up against a very good team, but there’s a massive disappointment over the three goals we’ve conceded. That’s the main emotion we’re feeling at the moment.

“I don’t think we did it intentionally - I certainly hope not.

“Football teaches you lessons and hopefully some of ours have learned a sharp lesson.

“But the conditions played no part in the defeat whatsoever because it was the same for both teams.

“Both teams got on with it and you have to deal with it, you can’t stop the game for it.”

Blackpool were given the perfect start when Kyle Vassell capitalised on a defensive mix-up when Chey Dunkley headed past his own goalkeeper, with Vassell getting the final touch on the goalline to hand his side an early lead.

But Wigan - who are now unbeaten in their last seven games and remain second in the League One table - soon took control of the game and were much the better side for the rest of proceedings.

Dunkley atoned for his mistake by netting in first-half injury time before adding an unlikely second just after the half-time interval, while former Seasider David Perkins rounded off the win with a cool finish.

While accepting Wigan are one of, if not the best side in the division, Bowyer was unable to hide his disappointment at the full-time whistle.

He added: “We knew it was going to be a tough afternoon for us so to get the early goal was good. There was element of luck about it but that was the case for all four goals.

“The main disappointment was the manner of which we’ve gifted them four goals, because they are a good team and in my opinion anyone who finishes above them has won the league.

“So to give them those goals is disappointing.”

Blackpool will assess injuries to Jimmy Ryan, Clark Roberson and assell this week before their game with Northampton Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

Pool were dealt a blow in the 25th minute against Wigan on Saturday when Vassell was forced to hobble off with an injury, the extent of which is not yet known.