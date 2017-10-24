Blackpool boss bemoans injury list

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has lamented his side’s bad luck with injuries.

The Seasiders had to do without Jimmy Ryan and Clark Robertson on Saturday for their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic.

But they were dealt another injury blow halfway through the first half when goalscorer Kyle Vassell limped off, leaving Bowyer’s side severely weakened in the forward department.

Ryan has missed Pool’s last two games having hobbled out of the warm-up before the 2-1 win against Bury last Tuesday.

Then Bowyer says he was dealt another ‘body blow’ when he was unable to use Robertson against Wigan after the defender picked up a foot injury in the win against Bury.

Bowyer said: “I think it’s obvious that when you look at our squad and our squad numbers, we’re not blessed with a massive squad.

“So what you have to do then is make sure you get a bit of luck with injuries and this week we’ve lost Jimmy and Clark going into this game which were blows for us.

“Not being disrespectful but those injuries weaken our team.

“Then to lose Vass in the first half when he was lively and causing them problems, it was a body blow to us – the same as conceding just before half-time.

“We took a couple of body blows and we have to make sure we recover and go again.

“With Vass it’s too early to assess but we’ll do that during the week. Clark we’ll also know more next week.

“With Jimmy we were sensible with him and I’m confident of him featuring next weekend.”

Vassell’s injury, thought to be a hamstring strain, came after he was presented with two awards prior to the game on Saturday.

Former Pool defender Terry Alcock was on hand to present him with his September goal and player of the month prizes, with supporters having voted Vassell the winner in both categories.

The forward’s goal of the month was his first strike in the 3-1 victory against Oxford United.

Meanwhile, Blackpool will take on local neighbours Fleetwood Town in the quarter final of the Lancashire Senior Cup on Wednesday.

Both sides are expected to name youthful sides, although it is expected Fleetwood will name some first-team players.

The game kicks off at Poolfoot Farm at 1pm and entry is free.