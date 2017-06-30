Blackpool boss battles to keep warrior Aldred

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says the future of Tom Aldred remains very much in the hands of the out-of-contract defender.

The 26-year-old was offered a new deal at Bloomfield Road at the end of last season but is also thought to be mulling over contract offers from at least two other clubs.

Speaking to The Gazette after the Seasiders’ League Two Play-off Final win at Wembley, Aldred said he would spend time over the summer weighing up his options but he is still to make a decision.

Asked if Aldred had moved on, Bowyer said: “No, not yet ... not officially.

“We put a contract offer to him, so we’re just waiting to see if he’s going to come back.

“We’d love him back – of course we would, the warrior that he is. But he’s in a situation with his contract and he’s exercising those rights at this moment in time. It’s down to him but we want him to stay.

“With the level of his performance last year, there are bound to be clubs interested in him.”

Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is another who has been offered a new deal but Bowyer doesn’t expect the 29-year-old to stay.

He added: “We made Sam an offer and he’s in a similar position to Tom, so we don’t know where we’re going with that one.

“But that looks more likely he won’t be staying.

“That probably means we’re looking at bringing two goalkeepers in.

“So we’re in the hunt and we have been speaking to them.”

Responding to speculation that Championship club Barnsley had tabled a £500,000 bid for midfielder Brad Potts, Bowyer said: “The only thing I can tell you is that we’re aware he’s been linked with Barnsley.

“Does it surprise me? No, it doesn’t at all because of the season he had, and the number of goals he scored and the number of assists.

“Not only that, there’s his age and the number of league games he’s got under his belt too. He’s a fantastic talent and we don’t want to lose him.

“But it’s the same with any player in any team – everybody has their price eventually but until people meet their valuations nobody moves.

“Until they meet the criteria of the valuation you see fit, then it’s just hearsay.”