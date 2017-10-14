Blackpool boss backs ‘outstanding’ Ollie

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has hailed the form displayed by right-back Ollie Turton so far this season.

The summer arrival from Crewe Alexandra has featured in all 11 of the Seasiders’ League One games.

With Kelvin Mellor having missed the start of the season with injury, Turton has taken his chance.

“Ollie Turton, I have to say, has just been absolutely outstanding and has probably been our most consistent player,” Bowyer said of the 24-year-old.

“That is saying something when you look at some of the performances of Clark Robertson, Jimmy Ryan and some of the others.

“It is a big praise from me on him but that is the level and that is the competition we have got and it is tough on Kelvin Mellor who, last season, was outstanding for us.”

That competition at full-back might become stronger should the Seasiders seal a deal with Adam Henley.

The former Blackburn Rovers man is still training with Blackpool, aiming to emulate Jay Spearing in earning himself a contract.

Bowyer said: “Again, he is another one that I’m staggered has not got something.

“He is certainly a Premier League athlete, he has proved that he can play in the Premier League and he has just had bad luck with an injury.

“I’m staggered he has not been snapped up, he is still training with us; we are looking at trying to do something.”