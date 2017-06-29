Blackpool appoint new chief scout

Blackpool have appointed Terry McPhillips as the club's chief scout.

The 48-year-old previously worked alongside Gary Bowyer at Blackburn Rovers as youth team coach and then assistant manager.

Prior to joining Blackburn, McPhillips played a big role in the development of players at Crewe Alexandra for 14 years, where he first came across two of Blackpool's recent acquisitions.

He played for Halifax Town during his playing career.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to bring Terry McPhillips in as chief scout," Bowyer said.

"He loves going to games, he loves watching games and he's hit the ground running already for us. He was a big influence with getting Ollie Turton in and Max Clayton.

"Terry's got a fantastic knowledge of players - he sees a player and he sees the potential of a player. He's got an unbelievable work ethic and he's a great addition to this club."

READ MORE: Blackpool's Rowan Roache signs professional terms



On joining the club, McPhillips added: "I'm really excited to be working with Gary again and helping the club to build on a fantastic promotion last season.

"We've signed a few players already and we need to sign a few more. We're looking to get players with potential in and work with them and develop them.

"Gary's got a really good record of doing that with the history we had at Blackburn, and he's already created a great winning, learning and improving environment at Blackpool."