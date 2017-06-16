Blackpool announce second summer signing

Bristol Rovers defender Peter Hartley becomes Blackpool's second signing of the summer.

The 29-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months,

The centre back joins on the back of a successful half season in League One last time out, where he scored six times in 25 appearances, before injury cut short his campaign.

The announcement follows the club's first signing of the summer on Thursday, which saw defender Curtis Tilt arrive from Wrexham.

The Seasiders are expected to have a busy summer of recruitment having released 10 players following their promotion through the League Two play-offs.