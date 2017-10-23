Blackpool and Fleetwood to go head-to-head in Lancashire Cup

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will go head-to-head this Wednesday in the quarter finals of the Lancashire Senior Cup.

The Seasiders, who are expected to name a youthful side, beat Rochdale 2-1 in the first round to reach this stage.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, reached the final of the competition last season before narrowly losing to Premier League side Liverpool on penalties.

Paul Murray is expected to name a mixture of first team and development squad players.

The game kicks off at Poolfoot Farm at 1pm on Wednesday. All supporters from Fleetwood and Blackpool are welcome, with entry free.