Blackpool and Fleetwood players announced as finalists for top north west awards

Blackpool’s Kelvin Mellor and Fleetwood Town man Cian Bolger have been announced as finalists in the 2017 North West Football Awards.

Mellor has been included on a four-man shortlist for the 2016/17 League Two Player of the Year category at the annual regional awards ceremony.

Mellor in action for the Seasiders last season

Bolger, meanwhile, has been included in the respective League One category.

Mellor, who won The Gazette’s player of the year award last season for his eye-catching performances at right back during Pool’s promotion campaign, is up against Carlisle United’s Nicky Adams, Accrington Stanley’s Sean McConville and Michael Rose, of Morecambe.

Fleetwood’s Bolger, who was a rock at the heart of Uwe Rosler’s defence last season, faces competition from Callum Camps (Rochdale), Peter Clarke (Oldham) and David Wheeler (Bolton).

Blackpool are also represented in the Manager of the Year category, where boss Gary Bowyer is up against Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson.

Former Pool man Bright Osayi-Samuel had originally been nominated for the Rising Star of the Year award, but failed to reach the final six-man shortlist after a public vote.

The winners will be announced at a black tie awards ceremony at the Point, Emirates Old Trafford, on Monday, November 13, hosted by the BBC’s Dan Walker.