Blackpool and Fleetwood find out Carabao Cup opponents

Blackpool will make the short trip to Wigan Athletic for the first round of the Carabao Cup - while Fleetwood Town will take on Carlisle United at home.
Gary Bowyer's side will take on their recently relegated Lancashire neighbours, who will ply their trade in the same division as the Seasiders next season.
Town's opponents Carlisle remain in League Two after failing at the semi-final stage of the play-offs, which were eventually won by Blackpool.
The first round of the renamed League Cup will take place during the week commencing Monday, August 7, following the opening weekend of the league season.
Seventy of the Football League’s 72 teams were in the hat for the first round, only Hull City were exempt as they finished highest in the football pyramid - despite their Premier League relegation.
Premier League sides will enter in the second round. Teams that qualified for the Champions League will enter in the third round.
Northern section draw
Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers
Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town
Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers
Mansfield Town v Rochdale
Grimsby Town v Derby County
Barnsley v Morecambe
Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers
Oldham Athletic v Burton Albion
Wigan Athletic v Blackpool
Bury v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield
Accrington Stanley v Preston North End
Fleetwood Town v Carlisle United
Sheffield United v Walsall
Scunthorpe United v Notts County
Rotherham United v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Port Vale
Southern section draw
Birmingham City v Crawley Town
Exeter City v Charlton Athletic
QPR v Northampton
Newport County v Southend United
Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle
Cardiff City v Portsmouth
Millwall v Stevenage
Oxford United v Cheltenham Town
AFC Wimbledon v Brentford
Norwich City v Swindon Town
Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United
Peterborough United v Barnet
Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham
Colchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Yeovil Town
Reading v Gillingham
Forest Green Rovers v MK Dons
Luton Town v Ipswich Town