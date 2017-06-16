Blackpool and Fleetwood find out Carabao Cup opponents

Blackpool will make the short trip to Wigan Athletic for the first round of the Carabao Cup - while Fleetwood Town will take on Carlisle United at home.

Gary Bowyer's side will take on their recently relegated Lancashire neighbours, who will ply their trade in the same division as the Seasiders next season.

Town's opponents Carlisle remain in League Two after failing at the semi-final stage of the play-offs, which were eventually won by Blackpool.

The first round of the renamed League Cup will take place during the week commencing Monday, August 7, following the opening weekend of the league season.

Seventy of the Football League’s 72 teams were in the hat for the first round, only Hull City were exempt as they finished highest in the football pyramid - despite their Premier League relegation.

Premier League sides will enter in the second round. Teams that qualified for the Champions League will enter in the third round.

Northern section draw

Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers

Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town v Rochdale

Grimsby Town v Derby County

Barnsley v Morecambe

Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers

Oldham Athletic v Burton Albion

Wigan Athletic v Blackpool

Bury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield

Accrington Stanley v Preston North End

Fleetwood Town v Carlisle United

Sheffield United v Walsall

Scunthorpe United v Notts County

Rotherham United v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Port Vale

Southern section draw

Birmingham City v Crawley Town

Exeter City v Charlton Athletic

QPR v Northampton

Newport County v Southend United

Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City v Portsmouth

Millwall v Stevenage

Oxford United v Cheltenham Town

AFC Wimbledon v Brentford

Norwich City v Swindon Town

Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United

Peterborough United v Barnet

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham

Colchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Yeovil Town

Reading v Gillingham

Forest Green Rovers v MK Dons

Luton Town v Ipswich Town