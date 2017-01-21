Blackpool and Blackburn fans to take part in joint protest

Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers fans will stand "shoulder to shoulder" in a joint protest against their owners before and during the FA Cup fourth round clash between the two clubs.

Supporters of both clubs are currently unhappy with their owners, the Venky's and the Oyston's, and are calling for them to relinquish control.

As a result, the two sets of supporters will boycott next week's FA Cup clash at Ewood Park and will take part in a joint protest outside the ground to make their voices heard.

Blackpool Supporters' Trust and the Blackburn Rovers Action Group confirmed their plans by releasing a joint statement.

The statement reads: "Saturday, January 28 will see Blackburn Rovers host Blackpool FC in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Under normal circumstances, the game would be a mouth-watering prospect for two of England’s most historic clubs.

"The fixture will see these two local teams battling for a place in the fifth round of the oldest cup competition in the world. The romance of the FA Cup should see a bumper crowd cheering, whilst dreaming of being on the road to Wembley.

"However, both clubs have been reduced to a shell of their recent and historic glorious past. Under the disastrous ownership of the Rao (Venky’s) and Oyston families, both clubs have suffered not only a humiliating fall from grace but have become totally disengaged from large sections of what should be the very lifeblood of any football club: their supporters.

"Both sets of supporters have seen long-running protests against their respective owners. Both sets of supporters have met a wall of silence from their incompetent owners and the footballing authorities.

"The Football Association, who deemed both the Rao (Venky’s) and Oyston families as “Fit and Proper” owners, seem happy to sit back and watch the coordinated dismantling of both football clubs.

"As a result of the actions of these families and the lack of action from The FA, this game will see rival football fans stand shoulder to shoulder: fans united in an unprecedented protest at the wanton destruction of their clubs.

"Supporters of both Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool are encouraged to boycott this fixture and stand together in protest outside Ewood Park whilst the game is played inside.

"With both sets of owners and the FA standing to gain financially from this fixture, the message from boycotting fans will be loud and clear: “Enough is enough, we have asked YOU, The Football Association for help, yet YOU continue to do ‘sweet FA’”."