Blackpool 2-2 Yeovil: Five things we learned

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton takes a look at the key talking points from the Seasiders' disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Yeovil.

It was nice to finally see some goals

Kelvin Mellor's equaliser was Blackpool's first league goal at home since the thrashing of Newport County all the way back in November. After that 4-1 win, which had come after similar thrashings of Notts County and Doncaster Rovers, it looked as though Blackpool would continue to simply blow teams away at Bloomfield Road - but that's certainly not been the case. Pool are lacking real creativity in the middle of midfield but that wasn't an issue on Saturday, because the midfield was simply bypassed time after time by Yeovil's direct and robust style of play. It was only a few weeks ago that Blackpool were among the league's top scorers, but they've now slipped well down that particular chart with 38 goals scored in their 26 league games - an average of 1.46 a game.

Defensive woes

With one hand giveth, the other taketh away. Earlier in the season Blackpool were sticking three and four past some of the league's best sides but they found clean sheets hard to come by. As discussed above, that's not been the case in the last couple of months but they managed to bag two in what was a pretty poor game of football against Yeovil on Saturday. But they couldn't keep the Glovers out at the other end and gifted them two simple goals. The first was especially poor, with former Pool man Francois Zoko tapping in at the back post after Tom Eaves had won a near post flick-on following a long throw into the box, which really should have been dealt with. The second was slightly more unfortunate, with the ball falling to the feet of Darren Ward to drill home after Clark Robertson had slipped in the build up. Either way, Blackpool can't afford to simply give away goals in the manner they did on Saturday if they want to get back into play-off contention.

Return of the Fonz gave Pool a boost

Blackpool were running out of ideas before their new signings Nathan Delfouneso and Sanmi Odelusi were brought into the mix on the hour-mark. They both had an immediate impact, but it was the performance of Delfouneso which caught the eye. The forward, now in his fourth spell at the club, was deployed out on the left wing to utilise his pace and power - two traits that he took full advantage of to bully his way past two defenders in the lead up to Kelvin Mellor's equaliser. He then showed striker's instinct to tap in on the goalline for the dramatic injury goal. The Fonz hasn't been a regular scorer wherever he's been in his career but there's a good chance the 25-year-old may just prove to be too good for this level.

Missed opportunity to reduce arrears

Speaking of the play-offs, Saturday's game was an opportune moment for Pool to claw back some points on Colchester in seventh place. Results elsewhere went Pool's way, with the U's going down to a 3-0 defeat while Cambridge were beaten 3-1 at home by Mansfield. Nathan Delfouneso's late equaliser meant no real damage had been done and they still have a game in hand on Colchester, who are just four points above them. There's still a long way to go in the league season but Pool aren't in the best of form at the minute. If Gary Bowyer's men put a couple of back-to-back wins together the league table will look a lot rosier.

Home form is a worry

The Seasiders haven't just been struggling to score at home in recent weeks, they're now struggling to pick up regular wins. In fact the last win at home was the 1-0 FA Cup victory against non-league Brackley Town at the start of December. The likes of Luton and Mansfield have shown the blueprint to success for away sides at Bloomfield Road and it's one that Blackpool have to learn to counter. Their next league game at home is Colchester in February, which is verging on a must-win game - or must-not-lose at least - given the two sides' respective league positions. In fact February could well prove vital, with seven games likely to determine where Blackpool will finish this season.