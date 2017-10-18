Blackpool 2-1 Bury: Five things we learned

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton takes a look at the key talking points from Blackpool's hard-fought 2-1 home win against Lee Clark's Bury.

Blackpool showed guts to get over the line

Much has been made of Blackpool's attractive, free-flowing football so far this season but it was a different set of qualities that got them the three points against Bury last night. It's fair to say they had to weather something of a storm in the second half - not quite of Storm Ophelia proportions but still a pretty hefty one. The Seasiders were camped in their own half for much of the second period but it was through no real fault of their own - credit ought to go to Bury for coming out of the blocks so quickly after half time and for putting Pool under so much pressure. Pool survived the onslaught after Jermaine Beckford had pulled his side level with a typical poacher's finish from close range and were thankful for Curtis Tilt's header 17 minutes from time. It was certainly backs-against-the-wall stuff at times but Blackpool are going to have to keep doing that if they want to maintain their good start in League One.

Curtis Tilt goes from strength to strength

Not only was Tilt's goal his first goal in a Blackpool shirt it was also his first goal as a Football League player - and it comes as a deserved reward for his impressive displays so far this season. The 26-year-old, who signed from Wrexham during the summer, has made a seamless transition into a League One player which is no mean feat at all. It's his defensive displays that have caught the eye but it can't do any harm getting his name on the scoresheet from time to time. His manager Gary Bowyer has been on his back to hit the back of the net and he took his goal well, heading past Leo Fasan with a confident header from Andy Taylor's corner. Bowyer's next challenge? He wants Tilt to work on his celebration for the next time he scores...

Passing football is certainly easy on the eye

Due to an unforeseen three-month spell on the sidelines due to illness, this was the first time I had seen Blackpool this season. I had obviously heard the rave reviews about their new style of football and I was intrigued to see how it played out in front of my own eyes - and I wasn't disappointed. Most impressively of all for me, it wasn't passing for the sake of passing. They played it at the right times but when they needed to play it long and clear their lines, that's exactly what they did. A lot of the time you see sides - who are well-known for their attractive style of play - get in trouble for attempting to play their way out of trouble from the back. But there was none of that from Blackpool last night and it seems as though they've got the mix just right. New signing Jay Spearing can only help with that and put in a confident display on his home debut.

Pool's impressive home form goes on

The Seasiders' backs-against-the-wall win secured them their fifth victory from six home games this season. Last season it took them until the last week of November to bag that fifth win at home, which just goes to show how impressive their feat is given they're now a division above. Their unbeaten run will be fully put to the test against second placed Wigan Athletic on Saturday, but you certainly wouldn't bet against them picking up another win to continue their early season good form. Bowyer's men are now up to seventh in League One and, should they win their game in hand, could rise to as high as fourth. Bowyer is working miracles right now and long may it continue.

Bury are much better than their league position suggests

The Shakers currently sit in the relegation zone with just three wins to their name from their 13 games, so you'd be forgiven for thinking last night's win for Blackpool was an expected one. But Bury are a side packed with quality and can boast some high-profile players who won't have come cheap. Jermaine Beckford, now 33, remains one of the league's most potent strikers and the likes of Harry Bunn and Chris Maguire would grace most first elevens in League One. They were a constant threat last night but their final ball was found wanting time and time again. Former Blackpool boss Lee Clark has certainly got the tools at his disposal but if he doesn't get them to click soon, his job could be on the line.