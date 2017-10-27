Best Blackpool squad for Delfouneso

Nathan Delfouneso has paid the ultimate compliment to the current Blackpool squad by saying it is as good as any he’s played with at Bloomfield Road.

Nathan Delfouneso has paid the ultimate compliment to the current Blackpool squad by saying it is as good as any he’s played with at Bloomfield Road.

The forward, who is now in his fourth spell at the club, played on and off for the Seasiders in the Championship between 2012 to 2015 after a mixture of loan and permanent moves.

But under the guidance of Gary Bowyer, Delfouneso believes the current set of players are right up there with ones he has played with before.

He said: “It might not have shown in terms of how things have gone but I have played with some good squads during my previous times at Blackpool.

“But currently this is a very good squad. The spirit and vibe is really high and that’s a credit to the staff.

“Everyone gets along well and I think all the new players have bedded in really well with the lads we had last season.

“We seem to have a good connection with each other and long may that continue.”

With Delfouneso’s help Blackpool have enjoyed a good start to 2017-18, defying their early-season tag as relegation favourites to sit on the cusp of the League One play-offs.

Pool lost at home for the first time this season last weekend against Wigan Athletic but Delfouneso believes things are still looking up for the Fylde coast club.

“I think there are a lot of positives to take from our season so far,” he said.

“I don’t think people expected a lot from us but from the first moment we walked in for pre-season training there was a belief among the squad that we could do something positive this season.

“So far we’ve done well but we believe we can do even better. We’re still learning and we want to improve and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

He added: “I’ve got a massive soft spot for the club. I’ve got a strong bond with the players, the staff and the people around the place.

“Hopefully the good times are slowly starting to come back for us on the pitch so we’ve just got to keep performing and getting the results for the people that are here or the people that are watching from afar.

“Either way they’ve shown a lot of passion for the club and I believe that’s a big thing. Hopefully the people recognise we are doing well.

“As footballers you have to play in different situations and different environments. It’s always great if you feel like you’re in love with the place but it’s all part and parcel of football, you have your good times and you have your bad times. It’s just how you bounce back and deal with it.”

“I don’t think people expected a lot from us but from the first moment we walked in for pre-season training there was a belief among the squad that we could do something positive this season.

“So far we’ve done well but we believe we can do even better. We’re learning and we want to improve and hopefully we can continue to do that.

“I’ve got a massive soft spot for the club. I’ve got a strong bond with the players, the staff and the people around the place. Hopefully the good times are slowly starting to come back for us on the pitch, so we’ve just got to keep performing and getting the results for the people who are here or the people that are watching from afar.

“Either way they’ve shown a lot of passion for the club and I believe that’s a big thing. Hopefully the people recognise we are doing well.

“As footballers you have to play in different situations and different environments. It’s always great if you feel like you’re in love with the place but it’s all part and parcel of football. You have your good times and you have your bad times. It’s just how you bounce back and deal with it.”