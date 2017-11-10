Ben Burgess column: The week that could change everything for Blackpool

What a monumental week it could prove to be in the history of this great football club.

The fact that Blackpool actually managed to lose in the first round of the FA Cup to non-league Boreham Wood was brushed under the carpet and deemed insignificant in comparison to Monday’s events in a courtroom in London.

The case brought against the Oystons by Valeri Belokon felt like it had been rumbling on for years.

Monday’s decision day had all the unpredictability of an FA Cup tie.

Nobody could say with any certainty which way the pendulum of judgement would swing. Both sides sounded confident and had stated their cases.

I was actually at work when the verdict was finally announced. Only the constant beeps of my mobile jogged my memory about the impending decision.

Upon checking my many text messages, Facebook and Twitter alerts, I couldn’t quite believe what I was reading!

£31m is big money in anybody’s world and could well trigger a chain of events that Blackpool’s long suffering fans have dreamed of for years.

At the time of writing this article, there had been no comment from the club or the owners.

Speculation among the media, experts and fans would indicate that the amount that is required to be paid and the timescale to pay it could result in the sale of the club by the Oyston family.

This prospect was greeted with actual whoops of delight among my colleagues at school, who are lifelong Blackpool fans and who (like many) have forgone their bi- weekly pleasure of a trip to Bloomfield Road.

For those fans, the light at the end of the tunnel is approaching quicker than a Manchester City counter- attack.

With Blackpool fans finding new-found happiness, the same can’t be said for the ‘prawn sandwich’-eating brigade over at Old Trafford.

After some recent performances that were devoid of imagination and creativity, the United fans have rightly voiced their disapproval at the team and their ‘star’ striker Romelu Lukaku.

I’ve been on the end of criticism from fans in my time.

And as hard as it seems in the moment, I also understood their frustrations.

I’m the same when I’m a spectator – it’s human nature.

Jose Mourinho wasn’t impressed, though (with the fans, not me).

He usually employs a tactic of ‘us against the world’ at all the clubs he manages, but he’s escalated things one step further this time by waging war on the fans.

His finger to his lips ‘shh’ gesture after the victory over Tottenham Hotspur was clearly aimed at the fans, who he had also mentioned in a sarcastic comment in the programme notes.

A United fan group even offered to meet with Mourinho to improve relations and help the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

That offer was declined and he now needs results to swing in his favour if he hopes to remain in the job long term.

Two managers in the Premier League have sadly not managed to hold on to their jobs after incurring the wrath of the fans.

Ronald Koeman was sacked by Everton after spending a fortune in the summer on a squad of average players and Slaven Bilic has finally been put out of his West Ham misery after appearing to be clinging on to his job by the skin of his teeth for the last eight months!

Everton have taken the intelligent steps of assessing and speaking to all the managerial candidates who are available before making a decision.

The Hammers, in contrast, have resembled a spurned lover by rebounding straight into the less than capable arms of another.

That ‘another’, being David Moyes, whose career has slipped even quicker than mine!