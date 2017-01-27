Ben Burgess column: Pool’s persistence pays off

The Seasiders are becoming the kings of the late show as they followed up their 120th minute winner over Barnsley in the FA Cup, with a late equaliser against Yeovil

Sadly, a point at home to Yeovil is far from impressive and continues Blackpool’s slide down the League Two table; having been seventh just a month ago, Gary Bowyers men are now 13th.

The Yeovil game saw the return of Nathan Delfouneso – after the departure of Jack Redshaw – for what seems like the 15th time.

He’s always had tremendous pace and hopefully Bowyer can get the best out of him; he certainly made an impact on Saturday.

Another player making an impact, not just on Saturday, this season is Kelvin Mellor.

He bagged his seventh goal of the season and continues to really impress from his full-back position.

Spreading goals around is vital for teams chasing promotion, and with the strikers hitting a barren patch, it will be even more important.

Blackpool have always had goalscoring defenders down the years with the likes of Ian Evatt, Kaspars Gorkss, Shaun Barker, Stephen Crainey and, dare I say it, current Preston player Alex Baptiste.

At the moment though Mellor stands to outscore all of those.

Away from their dreary form in the league, Blackpool can now turn their attentions to a Lancashire derby with Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup and the chance for more giantkilling.

There are probably not two other clubs in the world with more disgruntled fans than those at Bloomfield Road and Ewood Park; two great clubs with passionate supporters that deserve so much more.

Saturday’s fourth round game should be a game of celebration and rivalry in front of a packed stadium.

That is looking highly unlikely but fingers crossed it will still be an entertaining game.

The chance to make the fifth round of the FA Cup is a fantastic opportunity, and having seen both sides play this season I believe Blackpool have a tremendous chance.

It was interesting and also quite sad to read about the ‘great’ Pep Guardiola and his ideas for the future of English football.

He’s quoted this week as saying: “Why cannot we create Man City or Man United second team and not play in the Championship against Newcastle? That is the future.”

Well Pep if that’s the future then we are in real trouble.

As incredible as his playing and managerial career have been, he has shown a complete lack of understanding and respect for what makes the game in this country special.

Which clubs would be sacrificed to make way for the ‘elite’ clubs’ second string?

How many fans would actually bother to watch their reserve team play?

What would happen if Manchester City’s second team won the league?

The Premier League is like Donald Trump, rich and unaware of those around them.

They believe the world starts and ends with them.

The majority of the players in the lower leagues fight and scrap every week for the three points, for the win bonus, to earn contracts and to achieve their dream of playing at the top.

That’s what engages the British public; they love to see these players giving their all and the supporters enjoy seeing their local side doing well.

Compare that with a reserve team that has very little support, hence creating zero atmosphere, and players for whom it won’t quite mean as much as providing for your family.

The system, at the moment, works well; the likes of David Beckham, Jermain Defoe and Harry Kane tasted ‘real’ football while on loan and returned to their parent clubs ready for first team football.

If it aint broke….