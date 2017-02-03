Ben Burgess column: Busy window for Blackpool after cup door closes

Just as the Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool fans united in protest against their owners last week, Karl Oyston reaffirmed his position and went as far as describing the fans’ efforts as a “busted flush”.

Both sets of fans appear to be split on the way forward, as various TV interviews done outside the ground supported the continued boycotting for both sides, while in the ground many fans said protesting was a waste of time as nothing will change.

Nothing much changed on the pitch for an out of form Blackpool, as Rovers strolled to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The defeat was all the harder to swallow as Rovers were given the dream tie in the next round – Manchester United at home.

Either by the magic of the FA Cup or the complacency of the Premier League teams, there were some real shocks in the fourth round.

Liverpool carried on their implosion as they lost at home to Wolves, and the mighty Lincoln and Sutton United continue to fly the flag for the non-league sides.

For the Premier League big boys, the transfer window never really took off.

There were no big surprise deals, like we’ve seen in the past, and nobody has taken a real gamble at either end of the table.

Surprisingly, Blackpool were very busy at the end of the window.

Mark Yeates moved on to Notts County after a frustrating spell at Bloomfield Road. I really thought he would be a great signing but he just didn’t get a consistent run in the side.

More of a surprise was club captain Danny Pugh moving on to Port Vale.

He always seemed a major part of the team, especially with his ability to play in various positions.

The losses were offset with some interesting new signings.

Gary Bowyer clearly thinks his team needs freshening up for the final part of the season.

Jordan Flores, on loan from Wigan Athletic, should provide some class in midfield.

Raul Correia looks a really interesting signing in attack. Being Portuguese and born in Senegal, the last place you would expect him to be playing is in the Evo-Stik First Division North.

Playing for Radcliffe Borough is where he attracted the attention of Bowyer.

With a ratio of a goal every other game and having plenty of pace and power, he can hopefully be another big success story from the non-league.

There can be a huge difference in attitude and desire between the players who have grown up pampered in academies and those who have worked their way up from the bottom.

Some young academy players nowadays expect everything to be done for them and are already earning more money than most experienced League One and League Two players.

In contrast, players stepping up from non-league are hungry and eager to prove themselves – just look at the example of Jamie Vardy.

After signing the two young lads, Bowyer has added some much-needed experience into the midfield area in the shape of Neil Danns.

I served my apprenticeship at Blackburn Rovers with Dannsy and he’s always been a fantastic player with a great attitude.

His career has taken him all over the leagues and he will be a great addition both on the pitch and off.

He’s already played for the Seasiders, so at least he’s under no illusion as to what goes on at Bloomfield Road.

One of the most interesting and potentially best signings of the transfer window was made by former Seasider Ian Holloway.

He’s taken a gamble by signing Ravel Morrison from Lazio, a boy so highly thought of at Manchester United that Sir Alex Ferguson believed he could be one of his best players.

If anyone can get the best out of him, then it’s Olly, who helped the likes of DJ Campbell, Charlie Adam and David Vaughan to kick-start their careers.