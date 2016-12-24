Belokon: Here’s to a happier 2017

Valeri Belokon has reiterated his commitment and love for Blackpool Football Club in a Christmas and New Year’s message to the club’s supporters.

In a statement issued through Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, the club’s president confirmed his passion for the club and stressed the importance of restoring football as the main priority.

He also predicted “better fortunes” for the club in 2017.

The statement read: “My dear friends, I would like to send my warmest wishes and regards to all of the supporters of Blackpool FC.

“I would like to thank Blackpool Supporters’ Trust and all the fans for support and for being together with Blackpool Football Club.

“It is important to all of us to restore football as a priority in our club and together we can reach that.

“I confirm my passion for football and my love for Blackpool FC.

“May I wish you, your families and your loved ones a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

“I am sure that 2017 will bring better fortunes again for our club.”

Belokon is currently at war with the club’s owners, the Oyston family, in two separate High Court battles.

The first, a trial which was heard earlier this month, is due to reach a verdict in February. The second is due to be heard in London in April.

The Latvian was heavily involved at boardroom level during Pool’s rise from League One to the Premier League; along with Owen Oyston, Belokon funded the signing of Charlie Adam and contributed to Bloomfield Road’s South Stand.

But he claims legal action is the only way to resolve his dispute with the Oystons.

Belokon has previously insisted he has no wish to walk away from Blackpool FC, despite his legal action against the owners, something that has given hope to many Blackpool supporters who wish for him to take over the club.

It comes as Blackpool prepare to face Hartlepool on Boxing Day as they look to get back to winning ways after last week’s defeat to Luton Town.

Gary Bowyer has fitness concerns over Mark Yeates, who has a calf injury, while Michael Cain, Kelvin Mellor, Jack Redshaw and Danny Philliskirk have been struggling through illness.