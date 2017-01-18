Barnsley boss heaps praise on Pool

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom said Blackpool deserved maximum credit for the manner in which they played during their dramatic FA Cup win at Oakwell.

The Seasiders progressed through to the fourth round with a 2-1 (after extra time) win against the Championship side on Tuesday night.

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s finish in the 120th minute sent Blackpool into the fourth round, where they will face Lancashire neighbours Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Heckingbottom said: “I’m flat to be honest and a bit disappointed and gutted that we can’t have a cup run. It’s only looking at the stats that we did have more opportunities that I thought in the game.

“But we still didn’t do enough to win it so I’m just disappointed we’ve not got through.

“From a personal point of view, I’m no different to anyone else, you’d love to have a cup run and we saw what it did for us last year, albeit a different competition.

“You have to credit Blackpool because they did make things difficult for us and we had to be really patient with the ball.

“They protected the space in front of their back four probably the best a team we’ve played against and they’d have probably come with that mentality to sit in and defend but they did it really well and starved our strikers of the ball.

“We did get some opportunities but for me it was a frustrating night and going behind didn’t help us, if we nick a goal and go in front it’s a different story."