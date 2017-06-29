Barnsley boss admits interest in Blackpool's Brad Potts

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Barnsley are interested in Blackpool's Brad Potts - but refused to be drawn on whether or not they have made a bid.

It follows speculation that the Tykes have lodged a £500,000 bid for the midfielder.

The reported interest is unsurprising given Potts' form last season, where he entered double digits for both goals and assists during Pool's promotion from League Two.

The 23-year-old also opened the scoring during the Seasiders' 2-1 win against Exeter City at Wembley in the play-off final, before turning provider for Mark Cullen to steer home the winner.

READ MORE: Blackpool new boy Turton’s fighting talk



Potts remains under contract at Bloomfield Road after the club activated a further 12 months on his deal following their play-off success.

Speaking of Potts, Heckingbottom said: “He’s another who stood out last season, for obvious reasons with his goals and assists.

"We know all about him but he’s Blackpool’s player and I can’t say any more on it.”