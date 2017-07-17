Are Liverpool the new Blackpool?

There will be a team wearing tangerine lining up in the Premier League next season...but it won't be Blackpool.

That's right, Liverpool have today unveiled their new third kit - an alternative tangerine-inspired strip.

Or is it? Kit suppliers New Balance insist the colour scheme is "bold citrus".

Either way, Liverpool have made a habit of using daring colours in their away and alternate strips in recent years, and this is another one that certainly catches the eye.

"It definitely stands out", remarked Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana when asked about the kit.

Blackpool famously completed the double over Liverpool during their one-season stay in the Premier League, winning 2-1 at Anfield before winning by the same scoreline at Bloomfield Road.

Image from LFC

The Seasiders first played in their now famous tangerine strip in 1923.

The colour had been suggested by then director Albert Hargreaves who was also an international referee and recommended the Dutch colours after officiating a game between Holland and Belgium.

He thought the tangerine would suit Blackpool as being uniquely distinctive among English club colours. The rest, they say, is history.