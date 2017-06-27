Anderton relishing step up to Football League

Blackpool’s latest recruit Nick Anderton says he is relishing the chance to impress in the Football League.

The 21-year-old left-back signed on the dotted line from Barrow yesterday for a fee believed to be in the region of £75,000.

He agreed an initial two-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the club holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The former Preston North End youth player impressed in the National League for Barrow last season, leading him to be linked with a string of clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rotherham United and Bradford City.

Premier League sides Swansea City and Leicester City were also monitoring his progress.

It is understood Barrow rejected several offers for the defender during the January transfer window.

Anderton, shortlisted as a Young Player of the Year candidate by The Non-League Paper, departs Holker Street having made more than 80 appearances for the Bluebirds, including 52 last season as the club finished seventh in the top tier of non-league.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Anderton said of the move. “It’s been a couple of weeks in the pipeline and I’m buzzing to finally have it sorted and sign.

“I’ve played a lot of games in a competitive league and that’s the best way to improve. I’ve played a lot of men’s football in the National League.

“A lot of people don’t realise how tough it is. It’s a tough division.

“Having to drop down and find my feet, I think I’ve learned the hard way and I appreciate the chance I’ve got to come back up in the league.”

Anderton becomes Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Curtis Tilt, Peter Hartley, Ollie Turton and Max Clayton.

Blackpool are still waiting for out-of-contract pair Tom Aldred and Sam Slocombe to confirm their future plans.

Defender Aldred is understood to be weighing up offers from at least two other clubs as well as the Seasiders’ improved deal.

Fellow League One side Bury and Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee are thought to be two clubs interested in the centre-back’s services.

Goalkeeper Slocombe, meanwhile, remains in discussions with the club and is expected to return for the start of pre-season training tomorrow.

The club has also not made any comment on reports that midfielder Brad Potts has been the subject of a £500,000 bid from Championship side Barnsley.

Potts, 23, remains under contract at Bloomfield Road for next season after the club activated its 12-month option following the play-off final success.