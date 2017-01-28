Aldred: We have nothing to fear from Cup clash

Tom Aldred believes Blackpool have nothing to fear as they bid to dump Championship opposition out of the FA Cup for the second round running.

Blackburn Rovers provide the opposition for today’s fourth round clash, a stage Blackpool reached after their dramatic extra-time replay win against Barnsley in the last round.

Aldred, who came through Blackburn’s academy as a teenager, insists Blackpool can pile more misery on Rovers, who find themselves in the Championship relegation zone.

He said: “It’s definitely a game we think we can go and win. When you look at where they are, we feel we can not only put a performance in but get a positive result.

“We want to be in the next round and we would obviously like a big team away. So we’re here to cause another upset.

“When you look at Barnsley as a team compared to how Blackburn have done this season, there’s a big difference. But saying that, we’re well aware of the quality players Blackburn have got.

“We go there with every confidence from what we did in the last round to get the result.”

The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in Blackpool’s win at Barnsley in the third round, although it was Bright Osayi-Samuel who struck the killer blow with a 120th minute winner.

It was a win that has caused the Pool squad to be brimming with confidence.

Aldred added: “If you ever want to win a cup tie I think the way we won at Barnsley was the way to do it.

“Barnsley are flying high in the Championship and beat Leeds last weekend, so we can take a lot of confidence from that and we will look to repeat the same performance levels.

“The FA Cup is a competition we have done quite well in this season and obviously to go away to your rivals is one we’re looking forward to. It should be a good occasion.

“I have good memories there and obviously it’s a good club I’m quite fond of. I will probably know a few faces there. It was a good place to come through at.”

Michael Cain returned to Leicester City this week after Blackpool agreed to terminate his loan deal early.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “It’s not quite worked out for Michael but the lad has got a lot of talent with the ball at his feet. We wish him all the best