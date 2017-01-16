Aldred's red card rescinded

The straight red card Tom Aldred was shown during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cambridge has been rescinded by the FA.

The centre back was sent off in controversial circumstances at the Abbey Stadium when he was given his marching orders after being adjudged to have brought down Cambridge's Conor Newton as he raced through on goal.

The resulting penalty from Luke Berry was saved by Sam Slocombe and the Seasiders held on for a valuable point with ten men.

Darren Drysdale's decision was met by a furious reaction by Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer, who confirmed immediately after the final whistle that he would be appealing.

That appeal has been successful, which means the defender will now be available for tomorrow night's FA Cup third round replay against Barnsley.