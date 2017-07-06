Aldred poised to complete Bury move

The long running saga over Tom Aldred’s future appears to be coming to an end with the defender set to sign for Blackpool’s League One rivals Bury.

The centre back, who took over a month to weigh up his options, will put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Gigg Lane.

Aldred, who is based in Bolton, was out of contract at Blackpool but was offered a new deal just days after their Wembley triumph.

It is understood Aldred’s preference was to stay at Bloomfield Road but the club opted against matching the wages offered by Bury.

He underwent a medical yesterday and his arrival at Gigg Lane is expected to be confirmed once the final details of his contract are ironed out.

He will now work with former Pool manager and current Shakers’ boss Lee Clark for a second time in his career.

The 26-year-old made 103 appearances for the Seasiders having first joined the club from Accrington Stanley in February 2015.

He suffered a tumultuous start to his time on the Fylde Coast having been sent off on his debut in the 4-4 draw against Nottingham Forest, before going on to experience successive relegations with the club.

But he was an ever present at the heart of Pool’s defence during their brief spell in League Two and was voted the club’s Player of the Year last season.

He also came second in The Gazette’s Player of the Year vote, finishing behind Kelvin Mellor.

He will fondly remember his last game in a tangerine shirt, which came in Pool’s 2-1 win against Exeter City which clinched promotion for Gary Bowyer’s men and saw Aldred lift the League Two play-off final trophy at the national stadium.