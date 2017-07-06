Aldred bids emotional goodbye to Blackpool

Tom Aldred has taken to social media to bid an emotional goodbye to Blackpool after his move to Bury was confirmed.

The centre back, who took over a month to weigh up his options, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Gigg Lane.

Aldred, who is based in Bolton, was out of contract at Blackpool but was offered a new deal just days after their Wembley triumph.

It is understood Aldred’s preference was to stay at Bloomfield Road but the club opted against matching the wages offered by Bury.

He underwent a medical yesterday and his arrival at Gigg Lane has been confirmed this evening.

He will now work with former Pool manager and current Shakers’ boss Lee Clark for a second time in his career.

The 26-year-old made 103 appearances for the Seasiders having first joined the club from Accrington Stanley in February 2015.

He suffered a tumultuous start to his time on the Fylde Coast having been sent off on his debut in the 4-4 draw against Nottingham Forest, before going on to experience successive relegations with the club.

But he finished his time on the Fylde Coast in style by captaining the Seasiders at Wembley during their 2-1 win against Exeter City.

Aldred posted on Twitter: "It's been a very tough decision to make to leave Blackpool FC.

"It's been a two-and-a-half year experience that I will never forget.

"I want to thank everybody at the football club, the manager, the staff, the fans, the players and those who supported me in my time at the club.

"To make over 100 starts in my time at the club is something I'm very proud of and to cap it off with lifting the trophy at Wembley was a feeling that will live with me forever.

"I feel that I'm ready for a new challenge and I am looking forward to a big season with Bury and I can't wait to get started.

"I wish Blackpool all the very best for the future and I look forward to seeing you next season."