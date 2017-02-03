Aldred: Back to the drawing board to kick-start Blackpool’s season

Blackpool defender Tom Aldred has admitted the Seasiders are under-achieving in the League Two table.

Gary Bowyer’s men have slipped into the bottom half after picking up just three points from their last four league games. Their only win in their last eight matches was against Barnsley in the FA Cup.

The Seasiders’ last league victory came against Hartlepool on Boxing Day, when they were just a point outside the play-off zone, and Aldred says the players are well aware their form needs to improve.

The defender said: “We’ve got to be disappointed where we are at in terms of our league form. We’re not winning as many games as we were.

“We need to get back to the drawing board, and with 20 games to go in the league campaign we have to assess what we need to do to get where we want to be.”

Five of 13th-placed Pool’s last eight fixtures have ended in draws, and with the Seasiders still aiming to finish in the play-off spots Aldred says they need to start turning those draws into wins in order to realise their ambitions.

“It’s something we certainly need to improve on,” he added. “We’re not losing a lot of games but we all know that three points are what is necessary to push us up the league.”

Bowyer’s men welcome one of the league’s most in-form sides to Bloomfield Road tomorrow, when they take on Colchester United.

Despite losing heavily to Exeter last week, the U’s have been on a hot streak of form, winning seven of their last nine – a run which has seen them climb to the cusp of the top seven.

Despite Pool’s winless streak, they have kept things tight at the back, keeping clean sheets against Hartlepool, Grimsby, Barnsley and Cambridge in recent weeks.

And Aldred, who has been part of a back three in recent weeks, believes the wins will soon come if the defence continue to keep it tight.

“We’ve had a few clean sheets on the spin, which is something we knew we needed to improve on at the start of the season,” the 26-year-old said.

“We’re starting to do that now and we know that if you keep a clean sheet you’ve always got a good chance.”