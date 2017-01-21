Aimson’s Will is for Pool to improve

Blackpool defender Will Aimson insists the Seasiders are a much better side than their league position suggests.

Pool currently lie in 12th place in the League Two table as they prepare to take on Yeovil Town at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Despite having a game in hand, the Seasiders are five points off the play-off spots but Aimson says they are still on course to realise their aim.

He said: “We know where we are in the league, we know the situation and it’s time to kick on and push up the league.

“But we can only take one game at a time and hopefully we can start with a win on Saturday. If you look at our squad and our players we are a very good side and when we do gel, we’re probably better than anyone in the league.

“It’s just about getting that consistency now and stringing some wins together.”

The Seasiders come into today’s game buoyed by their FA Cup replay win against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

That now sets up an intriguing fourth round tie against Blackburn Rovers next weekend, but Aimson says the squad’s focus is all on Yeovil.

The 22-year-old said: “It was a high on Tuesday night and the lads are still talking about it, it was a great game to be involved in.

“But now we’re definitely focused on Saturday and not thinking about next week.

“This weekend is big for us. We want three points and if we manage to get that we’ll turn our focus to the Blackburn game.”

The former Hull City player has enjoyed a run of starts in the Blackpool side in recent weeks having initially struggled to nail down a starting spot.

He had been kept out of the team by consistent displays from Tom Aldred and Clark Robertson, but a change in formation has seen him given game time.

“You ask any player and it’s frustrating not playing and not getting in the team,” he said.

“I’m happy with how things are going now and I’ve just got to do what I can to keep my place in the team.

“Tom and Clark have been excellent so you just have to sit there and bide time and wait for your opportunity. Obviously going 3-5-2 has helped me as there’s another centre-half put into the equation.”