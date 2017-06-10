Aimson helps get Pool back on track

Blackpool defender Will Aimson said he was delighted to play his part in getting the club heading back in the right direction.

The 22-year-old centre back was a star performer in Blackpool’s memorable day at Wembley, which ended in jubilation after their 2-1 win against Exeter City.

That sealed an instant return to League One for the club, which prior to that had experienced a troubled few years both on and off the pitch, compounded by back-to-back relegations.

Aimson says those memories have been banished and the club is looking up.

“It was great to celebrate with the trophy in front of the fans,” he said.

“Obviously the club has been on a downward spiral but hopefully we’ve helped get the club back in the right direction.

“It feels amazing. It’s been a long, grind of a season.”

Aimson has enjoyed a promising end to the season having made a host of consecutive starts in Pool’s 3-5-2 system.

Having found himself out of the first team for much of the early stages of the campaign, the defender ended the season with 31 appearances to his name.

The former Hull City man, who signed from the Tigers for an undisclosed fee back in January 2016 after a successful loan spell, remains under contract and is thought to be a big part of Gary Bowyer’s plans for next season.

The Pool boss reserved special praise for Aimson’s performance during the play-off final alongside his defensive partner Clark Robertson.

The defensive duo caught the eye with their second half display which kept the Grecians at bay to ensure Pool’s return to the third tier of English football.

“The play-offs are tough, you saw that with the Luton ties, but on the big pitch at Wembley we knew it was going to be an open game again,” the defender said.

“It was a topsy-turvy tie but to come out on top is one of the best feelings you’ve ever going to experience.

“Not many get to experience playing at a stadium and in an occasion like this, so it’s unbelievable. It’s great for the fans, the players, staff and everybody involved.

“At the end I just felt relieved. I was running on fumes at the end. I just ran to the person next to me, I was just overwhelmed.”