Barcelona passed on Pogba?

Barcelona claim they had an option to sign Paul Pogba

Friday’s football news from the newspapers and web

The Sun: Barcelona claim they had a priority option on Paul Pogba under a deal struck with Juventus 12 months ago.

Daily Express: West Brom boss Tony Pulis is considering his position following a frustrating transfer window.

Daily Mirror: One of Albion’s signings, Hal Robson-Kanu, turned down a £100,000-a-week deal from Shanghai SIPG in favour of The Hawthorns.

Daily Mail: Stoke City and Hull City are looking to sign free agent Victor Anichebe.

The Sun: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante claimed Jose Mourinho tried to persuade him to sign for Manchester United when the Frenchman left Leicester City.

Daily Star: Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis claimed Chelsea failed to sign their defender Kalidou Koulibaly before bringing in David Luiz.

The Times: Christian Palace spent £850,000 on signing Jonathan Benteke – brother of Christian – despite scouts saying he’s unlikely to be good enough for the Premier League.