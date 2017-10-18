Appleton placed in temporary charge of Foxes

Craig Shakespeare was sacked as Leicester boss because the club did not consistently fulfil their early promise under his management, according to vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

Shakespeare was relieved of his duties on Tuesday afternoon, just four months into a three-year contract he signed in the summer.

Former Preston North End midfielder and Blackpool boss Michael Appleton – appointed as Foxes assistant manager in June – will be in caretaker charge when Leicester travel to Swansea on Saturday.

Shakespeare, 53, replaced Claudio Ranieri on a caretaker basis in February but was given the job on a permanent deal after keeping the 2016 champions in the Premier League and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

However, Leicester have won only one league match this season and sit in the bottom three of the table after Monday night’s 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich Albion.

That extended their winless run to six Premier League games – the same as when Ranieri was sacked earlier this year. “Craig has been a great servant to Leicester City,” said Srivaddhanaprabha.

“His dedication to the club and to his work has been absolute and the contribution he made to the most successful period in Leicester City history is considerable.

“However, our early promise under Craig has not been consistently evident in the months since and the board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the club moving forward.”